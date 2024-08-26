CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sentencing begins for men convicted in Coutts border protest

    A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were found not guilty by a jury earlier this month of the most serious charge of conspiracy to commit murder against police officers.

    But the two men were found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick was convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

    Four days have been set aside for the hearing.

    A decision on sentence from Justice David Labrenz is expected on Friday.

    The arrests came after police discovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour in trailers near the blockade.

    The blockade was set up to protest COVID rules and vaccine mandates.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News