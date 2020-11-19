CALGARY -- Two men are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident on a First Nation in southern Alberta earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the Eden Valley First Nation, roughly 115 kilometres southwest of Calgary, about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

A 19-year-old man was found suffering "multiple, extensive traumatic injuries" and was rushed by ambulance to the South Health Campus in Calgary in serious, life-threatening condition.

Members of the RCMP's Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section (SAD GIS) were called in to assist with the investigation and two men were arrested.

Rowdy Vern Benjamin, 24, from the Eden Valley First Nation, has been charged wtih aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Turner Valley provincial court on Nov. 24.

Harris Twoyoungmen, 18, also from the Eden Valley First Nation, is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in Turner Valley provincial court on Nov. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.