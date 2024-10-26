CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closed Highway 22 near Sundre

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    RCMP were asking drivers to avoid Highway 22 south of Crammond due to a serious crash on Saturday night.

    Mounties issued a release at around 6 p.m., saying the highway was impassable at Highway 587 near James River Bridge.

    Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

    No other details were given about the crash.

    Crammond is about 95 kilometres southwest of Red Deer

