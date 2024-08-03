CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closes highway north of Calgary

    RCMP generic
    Share

    A serious crash closed a portion of Highway 22 north of Cremona Saturday night.

    Didsbury RCMP were at the scene at Range Road 303 as of 6 p.m. diverting traffic in both directions.

    They expected the area to be closed for several hours.

    They did not say what happened in an initial traffic advisory.

    Cremona is about 70 kilometres northwest of Calgary. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga

      Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    • Fatal drowning in Kawartha region

      An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News