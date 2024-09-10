CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash closes intersection north of Lethbridge: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Police responded to a serious crash north of Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.

    In a news release, RCMP said crews were on the scene at the intersection of Township Road 102 and Range Road 221 in Lethbridge County.

    As of 10:30 a.m., traffic could not proceed through the area. Police encouraged drivers to take Highway 25 or Range Road 222 to avoid the scene.

    “The RCMP collision reconstructionist is en route so expect this section to be closed for some time,” RCMP said.

    Police said an update would be provided when the scene is cleared.

