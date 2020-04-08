Serious crash on Highway 9 near Keoma, Alta. under investigation
Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 2:54PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 3:56PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP shut down a number of highways because of a serious crash near Keoma, Alta. Wednesday.
CALGARY -- Police were called to the scene of a crash north of Calgary Wednesday afternoon that they say resulted in serious injuries.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-trailer and two other vehicles at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 566.
Officials say traffic on Hwy. 566 was closed because of the incident.
Police say northbound and southbound traffic was also closed to allow for police, fire and EMS to work.
There are no details on the nature of the injuries.