CALGARY -- Police were called to the scene of a crash north of Calgary Wednesday afternoon that they say resulted in serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-trailer and two other vehicles at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 566.

Officials say traffic on Hwy. 566 was closed because of the incident.

Update: Hwy566 CLOSED at the jct of Hwy9 east of Balzac, MVC. Expect major delays in the area. (1:51pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 8, 2020

STAR 1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Kathyrn, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 8, 2020

Police say northbound and southbound traffic was also closed to allow for police, fire and EMS to work.

There are no details on the nature of the injuries.