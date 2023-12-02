Serious vehicle collision on Highway 3 shuts down part of highway

Coaldale RCMP and emergency responders are on scene at a serious vehicle collision that took place early Saturday morning on Highway 3 between Range Road 224 and Township road 92.

Traffic is being detoured onto River Ridge Road.

RCMP say they expect to be on scene for the next several hours.

There was no word on injuries.

Meanwhile, Lethbridge police issued a release Saturday saying they have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coalhurst, as well as the northbound lanes along Westside Drive at the city limits, due to a vehicle collision.

It isn't clear if it's a second collision.

Traffic is being diverted along Highway 3 to northbound 25 Junction through the town of Coalhurst.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.