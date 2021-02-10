CALGARY -- Rocky View Schools will keep seven of its schools closed to students on Wednesday while four schools will reopen after classes were cancelled earlier this week.

The closures are in response to the severe weather in the region. As of Wednesday morning, all of Alberta remains under an extreme cold warning.

Rocky View Schools has announced the following schools will be closed Wednesday:

Chestermere High School

Indus School

Kathyrn School

Langdon School

Prince of Peace Lutheran School

Sarah Thompson School

Westbrook School

Students enrolled in online learning will attend class on their regular schedule.

The following schools have been removed from the school division's list of closures:

Beiseker Colony School

Beiseker Community School

Fairview Colony

Tschetter Colony School

All Foothills School Division schools, including those in Okotoks and High River, will be open Wednesday but all in-town and rural school bus routes have been cancelled.

Chinook's Edge School Division, which serves the greater Red Deer region as well as communities south of Red Deer, has extended its school closures. For the third consecutive day, classes have been cancelled at all 40 of its schools.