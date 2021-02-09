CALGARY -- All Chinook's Edge School Division schools and 11 schools operated by Rocky View Schools will be closed to students on Tuesday as the entire province of Alberta remains under extreme cold warnings.

Rocky View Schools expanded its Monday closures to include an additional four schools in Rocky View County including schools in Chestermere, Indus and Langdon.

The following 11 schools will be closed to in-person student learning on Tuesday:

Beiseker Colony School

Beiseker Community School

Chestermere High School

Fairview Colony

Indus School

Kathryn School

Langdon School

Prince of Peace Lutheran School

Sarah Thompson School

Tschetter Colony School

Westbrook School

Rocky View Schools students enrolled in online learning will attend class as normal.

Chinook's Edge School Division, which operates in the greater Red Deer region and areas to the south and west of the city, has shuttered all 40 of its schools on Tuesday as it had on Monday in response to the inhospitable weather.

All Foothills School Division schools will be open on Tuesday but the school division will not be operating any of its in-town or rural bus services.

As of Tuesday morning, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warning for all regions of the province as the wind chill factor in all areas dips below -40.