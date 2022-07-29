Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the city of Calgary ended around 7 p.m. Friday night.

The warning, issued at 5:57 p.m. said Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a series of storms that could produce strong winds, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

"The line of severe thunderstorms is located from near O'Chiese to Bragg Creek and is moving east at 40 km/h.