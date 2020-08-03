CALGARY -- A severe thunderstorm watch issued for the City of Calgary ended Monday at 7:45 p.m.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 3:27 p.m., warning of severe thunderstorms "capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Signal Hill and West Calgary were hit by a storm that included small hail around 3:40.

The forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms early Monday evening, before skies are expected to clear.

Videos have been posted on Twitter showing Highway 22 covered in hail between Sundre and Cremona.