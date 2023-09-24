Shelter in place warning issued in Champion, Alta., over wanted man
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
News -
RCMP are asking residents living in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion to shelter in place as they attempt to take a wanted man into custody.
There's a large police presence in the area as officers try to locate the suspect, who is believed to be in a residence in the area.
As efforts to find and arrest the man continue, RCMP are requesting people remain inside.
Champion is located roughly 120 kilometres southeast of Calgary.