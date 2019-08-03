'Shocked and saddened': Long-term Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai dies of cancer
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:06AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:48AM MDT
The Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn, Deepak Obhrai, passed away Friday night after a brief and aggressive battle with liver cancer.
A press release says he died peacefully in Calgary while surrounded by his family, after being diagnosed a few weeks prior with stage 4 liver cancer. He was 69.
A family statement says 'we are still shocked and saddened by his sudden departure.'
Obhrai first won his seat in the riding of Calgary-Forest Lawn in 1997 and was planning to run again in the upcoming federal election in October.
He was the longest-serving Parliamentary Secretary to a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canadian history and was also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.
Obhrai was born and raised in Tanzania and settled in Calgary with his family in 1977.
Messages of support and condolence have already started to come in from some of the members that Obhrai worked with during his political career.
Books of condolence are available to sign at his Calgary constituency office.
More to come.