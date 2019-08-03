

CTV News Calgary





The Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn, Deepak Obhrai, passed away Friday night after a brief and aggressive battle with liver cancer.

A press release says he died peacefully in Calgary while surrounded by his family, after being diagnosed a few weeks prior with stage 4 liver cancer. He was 69.

A family statement says 'we are still shocked and saddened by his sudden departure.'

Please see below: pic.twitter.com/xKU2zBx8yv — Hon Deepak Obhrai PC (@deepakobhrai) August 3, 2019

Obhrai first won his seat in the riding of Calgary-Forest Lawn in 1997 and was planning to run again in the upcoming federal election in October.

He was the longest-serving Parliamentary Secretary to a Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canadian history and was also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.

Obhrai was born and raised in Tanzania and settled in Calgary with his family in 1977.

Messages of support and condolence have already started to come in from some of the members that Obhrai worked with during his political career.

Our parliamentary family is mourning a great colleague and friend today. Deepak Obhrai dedicated himself to serving his constituents with utmost integrity, and we will miss him dearly. I send my deepest condolences to his wife Neena, his children, grandkids, and loved ones. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 3, 2019

Jill and I were heartbroken this morning to learn of @deepakobhrai's passing. Deepak was a source of warmth, wisdom, kindness and good humour in Canada's conservative movement for decades and will be missed tremendously by all his colleagues. My statement: https://t.co/EtW1vZmKs5 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 3, 2019

I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden, unexpected passing of my close friend & former colleague @deepakobhrai.



Deepest condolences to his wife Neena, daughters Priti & Kaajal, son Aman, son-in-law Robin Martin, grandson Davin & granddaughter Evasha.https://t.co/f0LxEpOoZ2 pic.twitter.com/OONKEDfEXY — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) August 3, 2019

Books of condolence are available to sign at his Calgary constituency office.

