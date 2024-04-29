On-and-off snow, rain expected for the next few days in Calgary

Calgary will experience active weather over the next three days featuring on-and-off rain and snow.

Expect more of a snow event as temperatures drop overnight on Monday and in the morning on Tuesday.

During the day, there will be rain as temperatures warm. On Tuesday, it will be cool, gusty and wet at times.

Calgary weather day planner for April 30, 2024. (CTV News)

Calgary will likely get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow plus five to 10 mm of rain throughout the next three days.

However, keep in mind that the bulk of the snow will fall on Tuesday night through Wednesday. Much of the snow will melt on contact and during the afternoons as temperatures warm.

Some areas in the foothills could get up to 40 centimetres of snow. It will be slushy during the day and icy at night and in the mornings.

Calgary could see up to 15 centimetres of snow over the next few days. (CTV News)

Flurries should fully taper off on Friday morning, then we will get back to warmer temperatures and sunshine just in time for the weekend.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 30-May 4, 2024. (CTV News)

The west got snow today, while the east got rain and thunderstorms – and even hail in some places.

Some hail fell in parts of Alberta on Monday. (Submitted: Arnold Bosch)

Arnold Bosch sent this picture of all the small hail – what a day in southern Alberta.