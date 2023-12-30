CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shooting reported in southwest Calgary neighbourhood

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

    Calgary police surrounded a home in Windsor Park Saturday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

    Police were called after a gun was fired in the 700 block of 55 Avenue S.W.

    At least one bullet hit the side of a home.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Police detained and interviewed two people, but no arrests were made. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News