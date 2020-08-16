Advertisement
Shooting victim reportedly not cooperating with police
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 7:07PM MDT
A man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
CALGARY -- Police were called to southeast Calgary around 4 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting.
It happened on Pennsburg Way.
Investigators found shell casings at the area, but no victim.
A short time later, police found out that a man had arrived at the Peter Lougheed with a gunshot wound.
The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police.