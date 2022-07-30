Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest

Melissa Brown just recently opened up her mobile bar, Suds & Sodas, and is hoping to drum up some new patrons at this year's Sunfest. (CTV News Calgary) Melissa Brown just recently opened up her mobile bar, Suds & Sodas, and is hoping to drum up some new patrons at this year's Sunfest. (CTV News Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.

CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook

Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina