    'Significant milestone': Second Egyptian tortoise hatches at Calgary Zoo

    The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo welcomed a second Egyptian tortoise hatchling. (Calgary Zoo)
    Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have announced the hatching of a second Egyptian tortoise.

    The first was welcomed on July 8, hatched from a clutch of two eggs laid by the facility's 13-year-old tortoise Alexandria.

    The zoo announced the second tortoise on Thursday, saying it was welcomed on July 18.

    "This toonie-sized tortoise can be distinguished by a small beak deformity which is being closely monitored by our dedicated Animal Care, Health & Welfare (ACHW) team," said a social media post.

    While it's still early days, the ACHW team says the tiny tortoise is doing well and starting to eat some greens.

    Egyptian tortoises are critically endangered.

    Officials with the zoo say the arrival of not one, but two new of the creatures is a "significant milestone."

    The tiny tortoises are not yet viewable by the public.

