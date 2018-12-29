Members of a group fighting to maintain the ski jumps at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park have created an online petition to gather support for their cause.

Ski Jumping Canada has been trying to put pressure on all three levels of government to help out ever since WinSport made the decision earlier this year that it would be demolishing the ski jumps at the sports centre. Its latest attempt to save the jumps is through an online petition that’s already received a few hundred signatures.

Officials with WinSport say the jumps cost $500,000 per year to maintain and operate and they’re all at the end of their lifespan.

The park was built in 1988 for the Calgary Winter Olympics.

Supporters of the ski jumps have said they’re the only way that young ski jumpers can train in the immediate area. Without the jumps, they won’t have any way to advance the sport for Canadian athletes.

They also add that WinSport has never provided proof about the costs of running the ski jumps.

WinSport has said it was a ‘tough decision’ to cancel funding for ski jumping, but it still maintains about $7M in funding for other amateur sports.

