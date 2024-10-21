Slick road conditions in Calgary, southern Alberta following snowfall

Snow has landed in Calgary, creating slick conditions for drivers hitting the road for their evening commute.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said snow was streaming down throughout southern Alberta on Monday afternoon.

"Expect variable amounts, but many areas will see a few centimetres before the sky clears tomorrow," ECCC said in a social media post.

511 Alberta released a travel advisory, saying drivers may experience slick road conditions on highways in southern Alberta in the evening and overnight.

"Be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," 511 Alberta said in a social media post.

Police say between noon and 9 p.m. on Monday, they responded to eight collisions that involved injuries.

There were also 59 non-injury collisions in that time, including 14 hit-and-runs, police say.

According to police, the injury collisions during that time were not life-threatening.

Likely the worst, police say, was a collision at 144 Avenue and Metis Trail N.E. that happened just after 6:10 p.m.

That collision resulted in four injured individuals and a significant traffic back-up.

Earlier in the day, City of Calgary road crews were preparing for the snowfall.

In a statement, officials said about five centimetres of snow was expected to fall through the day.

"Before and during snowfall, our crews work around the clock, preparing equipment and materials, applying anti-icing agents to potential trouble spots like bridge decks and focusing on maintaining safe conditions on Calgary's busiest routes per the city's priority snow plan," said Calgary's mobility spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

The city's busiest roads will be attended to first, he said.

The city is reminding drivers to be prepared before they head out on the road, monitoring conditions and driving with caution.

"Know your route and expect there could be unexpected delays," McGeachy said.

"With snowfall forecasted, this can create other challenges during your commute – so ensure you are properly dressed before starting your journey."

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of the storm and a snowfall warning in areas west of Calgary.

The agency is forecasting between 10 to 15 centimetres through the day along the foothills, with up to 25 centimetres in higher elevations.