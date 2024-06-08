Smith offers Florida governor some Alberta whiskey if Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup finals

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Smith posted a challenge to DeSantis on X, hours before the Edmonton Oilers were set to take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Dear Governor @RonDeSantis, This is for all the marbles…the Stanley Cup,” she wrote.

“Our Edmonton Oilers are going to beat the Florida Panthers and when we do, would you send some of your finest Florida rum to Alberta to celebrate with?

“If by some miracle the Panthers win the series, then I will send some fine Alberta-made whiskey down to Florida.

“Do you agree?”

There was no word back from DeSantis by 2:47 p.m.

Game time was scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

CTV News has reached out to the Florida governor’s office for comment.

Smith is looking to extend a winning streak – she’s already won bets with B.C. Premier David Eby and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, after the Oilers defeated the Canucks and Dallas Stars.

Florida has a growing craft rum industry, thanks to its long history of sugarcane cultivation.