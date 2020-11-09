LETHBRIDGE -- After Lethbridge saw about 24 centimetres of snow fall and wind speeds reach 69 km/h during Sunday’s snowstorm, people were able to enjoy some of the aftermath on Monday.

“Love it … You can go fast down it,” said six-year-old Gemma Neufeld.

Gemma was sledding with her family at the Sugar Bowl. Her brother was also enjoying the day off from school.

“I like to sled a lot,” said Leo Neufeld. “I like to sled down and hit huge ramps.”

The Lethbridge School Division, Palliser Regional Schools, Westwinds School Division and Holy Spirit Catholic School Division all cancelled classes on Monday due to the snowstorm.

For Leo and Gemma's dad, Jeff Neufeld, the day presented a great opportunity to spend some quality family time with each other.

“It’s good for the kids to get out of the house. (Sunday) was a bit of a disaster on the weather front,” he said.

In a release on Monday, the city says "the intense winter storm that hit Lethbridge over the weekend has impacted some city services."

"Road crews have been operating 24/7 focused on Priority 1 routes but heavy drifting and icy conditions still make for challenging road conditions," it said.