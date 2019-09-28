CALGARY – Snowfall is already creating slippery conditions throughout southern Alberta on Saturday as heavier snow arrives in Calgary.

The storm started to pick up steam in Calgary as of 8 a.m. and police have already responded to a handful of traffic collisions.

Highway reports show many roads in the southwestern Alberta region either partly or fully covered with snow.

Roads in southwestern Alberta are partly covered or fully covered in snow this morning. Snow plows are working to improve conditions. Drive with caution. (7:55am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/OewcQz49s9 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

The province says crews are already out clearing roads, but drivers are reminded to respond to conditions appropriately.

Weather warnings and statements are also still in place for many areas in the southern part of the province including in Calgary, Kananaskis, Canmore, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Crowsnest Pass, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm and surrounding areas.

Full details can be found online.

