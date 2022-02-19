Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, city does not expect to call snow route ban
A storm is expected to hit Calgary on Saturday, Environment Canada says, leaving the city blanketed with snow by the time it's over on Sunday.
The agency says the storm will begin along the northern foothills on Saturday afternoon and Calgary will start to see snow by the evening.
"Heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected," Environment Canada said in an online bulletin.
Experts are advising drivers to adjust their habits as the weather starts to change as visibility "may be suddenly reduced" during the storm.
A number of other regions are also included in the advisory.
ROAD CREWS READY
The City of Calgary says it is aware of the changing weather and will be deploying crews ahead of the storm to maintain roads and attend to "trouble spots."
"In preparation, additional staff are being scheduled and contractors are on standby to assist," said Tara Norton-Merrin, communications planner with the City of Calgary's Roads Business Unit.
"Before the snowfall, crews will be applying anti-icing material to trouble spots which include turning lanes/ramps, intersections, and bridge decks."
Norton-Merrin says residents should monitor the weather and consider staying home if roads on Sunday are in poor condition.
"On Sunday morning, roads could be snow-covered and slippery in sections," she said.
The City does not see a need to call a snow route parking ban in response to this storm, Norton-Merrin says, as bus routes are clear to provide "snow-storage capacity."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | With tougher tactics and heavier equipment, police cut through remains of 'Freedom Convoy'
Protesters and police resumed their standoff near Parliament Hill following a tense day that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Group involved in Ottawa protest asks court to halt federal use of Emergencies Act
A group involved in the anti-government protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa is asking a court to put the brakes on federal use of the Emergencies Act to clamp down on demonstrators.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin earns mass start silver medal at Beijing Olympics
Ivanie Blondin's speed, patience and tenacity made her a double Olympic medallist Saturday in Beijing.
Ukraine rebels mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears
Pro-Russia separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russia invasion of its neighbour appeared imminent.
U.S. defence chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
MPs to resume debating Emergencies Act on Saturday after police crack down on protest
Members of Parliament will get back to debating the Emergencies Act on Saturday, a day after the House of Commons cancelled its sitting amid a police crackdown on the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa.
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Edmonton
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
For the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 8 deaths, hospitalizations under 1,500
There are 1,494 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 116 of whom are in ICU. The province reported eight deaths caused by COVID-19 increasing the death toll to 3,830.
-
YEG Exotic: 600 pop flavours, classic candy, foreign delights at new Edmonton store
He has 7UP Mojito from France; he has Strawberry Kiwi Fanta from Germany; he has Red Bull Extra from Thailand…among hundreds of drink flavours.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s Interior Health to begin rescheduling surgeries after COVID-19 pause
British Columbia's Interior Health authority says it's taking a phased approach to resuming services that were paused last month, including rescheduling postponed surgeries and reopening in-patient services in several communities.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work site
Coastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 5 deaths, declining hospitalizations in final update of the week
B.C.'s Ministry of Health attributed five more deaths to COVID-19 in its final pandemic update of the week on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Thousands without power as storm moves through the Maritimes
Thousands of people were without power and many schools were closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Friday as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Family of Cape Breton man killed in a hit-and-run speaks out looking for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man who was killed in a recent hit-and-run accident is speaking out in hopes someone will come forward with answers.
-
Hospitalizations in Nova Scotia stabilize; 66 in a COVID-19 designated unit Friday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Friday, along with seven discharges.
Vancouver Island
-
'Somebody please help me out': Renter, landlord speak on Greater Victoria housing supply
The results of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's latest report are in, and if you’re looking to rent a unit in the capital region, the results are not in your favour.
-
Vancouver Island RCMP deployed to Ottawa to assist with protests
CTV News has learned that RCMP officers from Vancouver Island have been sent to Ottawa to assist with the "Freedom Convoy" protest in the country's capital.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
A Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Ontario judge orders up to $20 million of protesters' cash, cryptocurrency frozen
As police worked to arrest organizers of the convoy blockading Ottawa in downtown streets, a different kind of enforcement was playing out in court, where a group of citizens secured an order freezing millions in assets belonging to convoy fundraisers and organizers.
-
Special weather statement warns of winds up to 70km/h, reduced visibility in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto Saturday, warning of strong winds and reduced visibility.
Montreal
-
Young woman's death on Mile End train tracks brings fresh anger to old stalemate over safe crossing
The 31-year-old hit by a train while on an errand was described as quiet but 'forceful,' a talented artist. The city says it's trying again to lobby for a street-level crosswalk over the tracks, but maintains it won't build a raised footbridge, which it has the right to do.
-
More demonstrators expected in Quebec City for round-two of 'freedom' protests
After a slow start Friday evening, more demonstrators are expected to roll into Quebec City Saturday for what some are calling the “Woodstock for Freedom."
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Watch out for snow squalls: snowy winds up to 70 km/h could dramatically reduce visibility
Montrealers can expect the winter wonderland to intensify Saturday, with conditions favourable for snow squalls in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow resulting in extremely low visibility.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police retake Wellington Street amid hard push against 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Police have moved protesters off of Wellington Street in front of Parliament as part of an aggressive push to remove the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that has occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
-
Snow squall warning in effect for Ottawa
A cloudy, snowy day is in store for Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Here's what we know about the police operation to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa police have arrested over 100 people and towed 21 trucks so far as they work to retake downtown streets from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Kitchener
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure
The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police retake Wellington Street amid hard push against 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Police have moved protesters off of Wellington Street in front of Parliament as part of an aggressive push to remove the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that has occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | With tougher tactics and heavier equipment, police cut through remains of 'Freedom Convoy'
Protesters and police resumed their standoff near Parliament Hill following a tense day that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
Winnipeg
-
Winter fun a 'long-standing tradition' on frozen rivers in Winnipeg
Countless Winnipeggers have laced up their skates and hit the river trail at The Forks – it is a long-standing tradition in a city that has learned to thrive on winter activities all centred on its frozen rivers.
-
Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students
A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record number of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | With tougher tactics and heavier equipment, police cut through remains of 'Freedom Convoy'
Protesters and police resumed their standoff near Parliament Hill following a tense day that saw dozens of arrests as part of a ramped up crackdown on the Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
Regina
-
Messy Start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan
It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms
The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.