Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, city does not expect to call snow route ban

A storm is expected to hit Calgary on Saturday, Environment Canada says, leaving the city blanketed with snow by the time it's over on Sunday.

The agency says the storm will begin along the northern foothills on Saturday afternoon and Calgary will start to see snow by the evening.

"Heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected," Environment Canada said in an online bulletin.

Experts are advising drivers to adjust their habits as the weather starts to change as visibility "may be suddenly reduced" during the storm.

A number of other regions are also included in the advisory.

ROAD CREWS READY

The City of Calgary says it is aware of the changing weather and will be deploying crews ahead of the storm to maintain roads and attend to "trouble spots."

"In preparation, additional staff are being scheduled and contractors are on standby to assist," said Tara Norton-Merrin, communications planner with the City of Calgary's Roads Business Unit.

"Before the snowfall, crews will be applying anti-icing material to trouble spots which include turning lanes/ramps, intersections, and bridge decks."

Norton-Merrin says residents should monitor the weather and consider staying home if roads on Sunday are in poor condition.

"On Sunday morning, roads could be snow-covered and slippery in sections," she said.

The City does not see a need to call a snow route parking ban in response to this storm, Norton-Merrin says, as bus routes are clear to provide "snow-storage capacity."