Snowfall warnings issued south of Calgary and in mountain parks
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for sections of southern Alberta as up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over the weekend.
As of Friday morning, warnings are in place for several communities south of Calgary as well as Kananaskis, Canmore and the Crowsnest Pass.
Areas expected to received between 10 and 20 cenitmetres of snow this weekend include:
- Okotoks – High River – Claresholm
- Kananaskis – Canmore
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park
The 'first significant snowfall of the season' will begin with Friday morning rain that will turn to snow and intensify by Friday night.
Environment Canada say the heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday morning but the precipitation will taper off into Sunday morning.
Motorists in the regions should prepare for deteriorating travel conditions and reduced visibility.
For the latest information on weather warnings visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.
