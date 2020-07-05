CALGARY -- When a woman shared a photo of her late father in a placed she couldn't quite place, she turned to social media for help.

It all started when a Reddit user posted a thread Saturday, asking for help from fellow users to identify a particular spot in K-Country.

The discussion ended up spurring dozens of comments, leading up to the point where users not only identified the spot by name, but provided Google Map coordinates for the exact location.

(File/Google Maps)

As a result, the woman said she plans to do a photo tribute at the location for her father.

To make the situation even sweeter, the user said she still has her father's motorcycle.

"We still have his BMW seen in the pic. Oh boy, that means I’d have to get licensed up. It’s a large bike and I’m a tiny woman, hah!"