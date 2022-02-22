Some Bowness residents crowd-fund in prep to appeal six-storey apartment building

The lot is under review for a development permit. The land use redesignation was approved in Sep 2021 allowing a structure as tall at six-storeys to be built on that lot. The lot is under review for a development permit. The land use redesignation was approved in Sep 2021 allowing a structure as tall at six-storeys to be built on that lot.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina