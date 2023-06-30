Southern Alberta county declares agricultural disaster

A canola field south of Blackie, photographed on June 27, 2023, is one of many areas in Foothills County affected by drought. (Supplied/Foothills County) A canola field south of Blackie, photographed on June 27, 2023, is one of many areas in Foothills County affected by drought. (Supplied/Foothills County)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina