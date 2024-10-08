CALGARY
    • Southern Alberta metal shop fined over death of worker

    A metal fabrication company west of Medicine Hat has been fined by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) following a workplace fatality in 2023.

    Officials say HTK Iron Works Ltd., based in Burdett, Alta., pleaded guilty to failing to protect the health and safety of a worker who died on Feb. 1, 2023.

    In a news release, OHS said the worker was struck by a metal panel that fell from a moving forklift.

    In a sentence filed on Oct. 2, the company was fined $360,000, which includes a 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.

    HTK and the Crown have 30 days to appeal.

