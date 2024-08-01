Speed a possible factor in S.E. Calgary crash that left motorcyclist dead: police

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in a Wednesday crash that left one man dead in southeast Calgary.

Police responded to the intersection of 36 Street S.E. and 50 Avenue S.E. around 5:50 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The collision occurred between a blue 2007 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man and a white 2005 GMC Silverado truck.

Police believe the eastbound truck was attempting to turn northbound onto 36 Street when the eastbound motorcycle collided with it.

The driver was separated from the motorcycle and came to a rest on the shoulder of the intersection. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

The truck stopped in the southbound lanes of 36 Street. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.

Police say at this time impairment is not believed to have contributed to the collision, but speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

Anybody with information about this collision or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.