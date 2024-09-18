Speed investigated in deadly Macleod Trail motorcycle crash

Calgary police say speed is being investigated as a factor in a deadly two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened in the intersection of Macleod Trail and 99 Avenue S.W. at 6:45 p.m.

Police say a Hyundai Accent was turning left from northbound Macleod Trail onto westbound 99 Avenue S.W. when it was hit by a southbound BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Accent, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

While police are investigating if speed was a factor in the crash, they don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone with information on the crash or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.