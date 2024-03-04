Speed reduced at intersection after man dies in collision with CTrain; Reviews ongoing

Calgary Transit has reduced the speed of trains going over the level crossing at Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail.

The change comes just days after a man was killed at that intersection when the car he was driving was struck by a CTrain.

The change also comes before police have concluded their investigation of the crash.

Calgary Transit has ordered CTrain drivers to drop speed to 45 kilometres per hour when approaching and crossing the intersection.

Previously, trains travelled through at 80 kilometres per hour.

Transit spokesperson Jenn Boyer says the change was made "out of an abundance of caution" and may not be permanent.

"We're still working with CPS and we're using other recommendations to inform our decision-making process moving forward," Boyer said.

"In addition to lowering the speed on the outbound tracks, we are looking at installing additional safety devices. For example, flashing lights for the LRT right-of-way for southbound vehicle traffic. However, the timelines on that have yet to be determined."

The City of Calgary's mobility department is also assessing the intersection with an eye on improving driver safety.

Tony Churchill, senior leader of mobility safety with the City of Calgary, says his department's engineers are working closely with police.

"We're currently reviewing some different options about how we could potentially reduce the likelihood that people make those mistakes," Churchill said.

"Some of those things might include ... slight adjustments to traffic signal timing to help clear traffic through that intermediate space between the tracks, and maybe some additional signage or pavement markings just to help clarify that."

Churchill says changes to signage and timing of lights could happen in a matter of weeks, but repainting road lines will have to wait until later in the spring at the minimum.

Sean MacKidd, 48, died after the car he was driving was hit by an eastbound CTrain on the morning of Feb. 21.

At the time, police told CTV News there was little that could be done from an engineering or enforcement perspective to make the intersection more safe, saying in almost all cases of CTrain-vehicle collisions, driver error is the primary cause.