Spruce Meadows sees record-breaking attendance at annual Christmas market

Spruce Meadows saw a record number of people attend its annual International Christmas Market this year.

On Tuesday, officials announced that nearly 100,000 people went to the event over the three weekends it was held – more than ever before.

"We were blown away by the incredible turnout at the Christmas markets," said spokesperson Krista Poffenroth in a news release.

"Having this many people make the effort to attend the market when it has been so cold is a real testament to the quality of our offerings."

The timing of the market could also have helped encourage shoppers to attend, as it started the first day Canada Post workers were on strike.

Calgary business owner Jess Capeling, who runs Jess Paper Co., said at the time that her company relies heavily on Canada Post to deliver her products, and encouraged shoppers to support local businesses by visiting the market.

Spruce Meadows says more than 330 vendors had items for sale.

Calgary company Thistle and Clover used social media to express appreciation for the people in attendance.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came out to support local businesses at this year’s Spruce Meadows Invitational Christmas Market," said a Monday Instagram post.

"Your presence and kind words have truly filled our hearts with joy and gratitude."

Officials at Spruce Meadows are now turning their attention to the venue's 50th anniversary year in 2025.

If you missed the market, you can still view the Christmas light display at Spruce Meadows on weekends from Dec. 6 to 29, in addition to Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24.