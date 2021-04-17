CALGARY -- A massive steel unicorn statue that went missing from a southern Alberta business Friday has been located, but Mounties are still searching for whoever is behind the crime.

Drumheller RCMP were first notified about the incident at 10:20 a.m. on April 16, when a business in Delia, Alta. reported that someone had taken a large steel unicorn statue worth approximately $10,000.

Officials say it was taken sometime between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. after suspects drove a large utility truck into the community, loaded the unicorn into it and left the scene.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, police say the missing unicorn was located in a field 15 kilometres away in Starland County.

Unfortunately the statue, known to Delia residents as "Morgan", was damaged in the process – its bronze-coloured horn was broken off.

RCMP have enlisted the help of its Forensic Identification Services, but have not identified any suspects so far.

Anyone who can identify those involved or the vehicle used is asked to please contact the Drumheller RCMP Detachment at 403-823-7590 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.