Stormy weather Monday evening heralds a warm-up

It's plenty chilly, compared to just a day ago, even. Showers are tracking in from the northwest, and there remains a chance we see thundershowers later in the afternoon.

Speaking of, Friday is the forecast's biggest jumper; now we're running a risk of thundershowers on the back of the extreme heat on the day, which serves to counterbalance our temperature the next day, thanks to that layer of evapotranspiration. So, while Monday's thundershowers herald a warm-up, Friday's thundershowers lead to a minor cool down.

MORNING EDITION: A large cold front stretching from Saskatchewan across Alberta will generate periods of showers throughout your Monday. As daytime heating kicks in, we’ll mix enough instability to push out thundershowers, as well. Some of these storms could become severe, though the majority of that potential is baked in further south along the foothills.

Once we’re through this round of rain, we enter a period of benign conditions with an energy surplus – a rising trend of temperatures will carry southern Alberta into a brief heat wave, where temperatures will soar into the 30s. Right now, we can expect heat warnings to close out the work week. We’ll only top 30 C for a couple of days, however; even Friday evening showcases a chance for showers.

Our weekend temps will, in spite of rainfall potential, remain in the mid-20 C range.

Your five day forecast:

Monday

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Tuesday

AM showers, then clearing

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers or thundershowers, low 14 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, low 15 C

Eric was at the Wings over Springbank Air Show and sent this pic in.