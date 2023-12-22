Streets Alive appeals City of Lethbridge stop order; hearing draws hundreds

LETHBRIDGE -

More than 300 people filled Lethbridge city council chambers and city hall's foyer Thursday as Streets Alive Mission went before the subdivision and development appeal board to fight a stop order it was issued in October.

After receiving a complaint in the summer, the city's planning and design department completed 11 inspections of the facility and two drive-by inspections between August and September 2023.

During that time, city staff found three activities that contravened the current religious assembly zoning.

"When they're talking about things that pertain to what we do in our Christian faith, oftentimes, their definitions of religious assembly, all of those things, are very narrow and fit their parameters and not necessarily ours," said Morris Watson, who was in support of the appeal.

The city says it found activities contravening the current permit, including:

Weekly attendance of community paramedics;

Hair care services and Foot Fridays; and

Operation of the financial administrator program, PIN clothing bank, the provision of lockers for non-employees or volunteers and the allowance of property to be used as a mailing address for non-employees or volunteers.

"They like to break it down to three things that they want permits for, when really what we're here doing is saying it's not three or four things, it's one thing. It's about our worship and our right to do so," Watson said following Thursday's hearing.

In order to be in compliance, Streets Alive needed to apply for three development permits: a resource centre permit, a personal service permit and a medical and health office (outpatient) permit.

"They have a job to do," said Cameron Kissick, chief operations officer with Streets Alive.

"As much as we love to live without rules, there are always rules for society and they're just trying to do the best they can in discerning some of those things.

"However, we can verbatim quote out of our bible, word-for-word, the programs we do."

Streets Alive was given until Oct. 31, 2023, to apply for the new permits.

But co-founder Ken Kissick believes the activities fall under the religious assembly zoning and chose not to apply for them.

That's when the city issued a stop order, which goes into effect Aug. 9, 2024.

"It is unnecessary," said Lorna Vanderlee, who has used supports at Streets Alive.

"They are helping the people that live on the streets and have nothing ... washing their feet, giving them a coat and giving them a meal."

No one in favour of the stop order spoke during the hearing.

"There's always a heart of compassion that we have to have as people, and treating people with dignity and respect," said Josh Fabbi, who owns property downtown.

The appeal board now has 15 days to come back with its decision.

"We will continue to provide the same services we have provided for 30 years," Kissick said.