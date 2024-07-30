Strong wind, lightning possible as warm weather moves in

An incoming ridge of high pressure will usher in another run of above-seasonal temperatures to southern Alberta.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, heat warnings were contained to areas south and east of Calgary but are expected to be expanded over the coming days.

Instability is expected to peak Wednesday along the northern edge of that high (near the Capital region).

Strong wind, lightning and large-sized hail are all potential threats if these fast-moving and intense storms do develop.

Conditions are expected to stabilize in southern Alberta for the next few days with daytime highs and overnight lows forecast to reach the threshold criteria for a heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This heat event is not expected to be as intense, nor will it last quite as long as the last one.

By Saturday, that ridge will start to break down and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Calgary area Saturday evening until early next week.