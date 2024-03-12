CALGARY
    • Sundre serious assault results in person being airlifted to hospital

    A large police presence could be seen along Centre Street in Sundre, Alta., just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

    RCMP officers say they were investigating a report of a serious assault.

    People were asked to avoid the area for a time.

    STARS air ambulance confirms it was dispatched, and transported one patient suffering from injuries consistent with "an edged weapon."

    No other information was available at the time of this writing.

