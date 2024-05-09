Sunny and warm, Thursday looks like it'll be a good day to get outdoors
With Thursday expected to be sunny with a temperature of 21 C and calm winds, it should be a beautiful one to enjoy the outdoors.
It's a similar forecast for Friday, just a little warmer:
Mother's Day weekend looks nice overall, but expect a little more cloud cover, especially in the afternoons.
There is also a chance of some pop-up showers developing around the supper hours on Saturday in southern Alberta.
There is a small chance we could see a couple of raindrops in some Calgary communities.
There is a greater chance of seeing some raindrops and even a supper-time thunderstorm on Mother's Day Sunday.
It should cool to normal temperatures for the beginning of next week with showers:
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
New 'Lord of the Rings' film coming in 2026
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
Edmonton
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Oilers focus on details, aim for more 'O' zone time in Game 2 against Canucks
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
Lethbridge
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four arrested in drug bust in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Vancouver
B.C. MLA under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
Inside the LNG 'floatel' cruise ship that Squamish, B.C., won’t allow
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Vancouver Island
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
Saskatoon
BREAKING 90 per cent of Sask. teachers vote no to province's 'final offer'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
'This is a community': City struggling to cope with humanitarian crisis in Pleasant Hill
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say conditions are perfect for 'extremely strong aurora' on Friday
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Regina
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
Toronto
Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of CBC journalist
A Toronto man who assaulted and killed an 'exceptional' CBC journalist has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Montreal
Mice, cockroaches: NDG family raises health concerns over unfixed hole in apartment ceiling
A Montreal family that came to Canada with dreams of building a better life have found themselves living in an apartment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where mice and cockroaches are coming through the ceiling because their bathroom ceiling caved in.
Family sues Lakeshore Hospital after mother found dead on ER floor
A Montreal family has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Lakeshore Hospital after their 86-year-old mother fell on the floor and died at the hospital allegedly without anyone noticing.
Frankel stops 53, Tapani scores in OT as Boston steals playoff win over Montreal
Aerin Frankel made 53 saves and Susanna Tapani scored in overtime to lead Boston to a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series on Thursday.
Atlantic
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
Winnipeg looking for feedback on future of Graham Avenue
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
Man hired to do renovations assaults homeowner: RCMP
A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.
Ottawa
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
Mail delivery changes looming as Canada Post grapples with financial pressure
Whether you check it every day or not, how and when your mail is delivered could be changing as Canada Post faces mounting financial pressure.
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
Northern Ontario
Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
Travelling offenders responsible for most gun crime, northern Ont. police say
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
Northern police say break-and-enter suspect walked into Hwy. 11 traffic
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
Barrie
Innisfil home suffers 'extensive damage' after fire Thursday evening
One person has been displaced from their home in Innisfil after a fire broke out shortly before sunset.
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
Barrie man who once feigned cancer to draw sympathy from victims pleads guilty to more sex crimes
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
Kitchener
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
London
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
Mother denies sexually assaulting children at child abuse trial
While fighting back tears, a London, Ont. mother denied sexually assaulting or harming her children as she continued to testify in her own defence.
Windsor
Foreman supervisor wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
51-year-old Wheatley man dies in Merlin crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
Developers back city's downtown plan
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.