CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sunny and warm, Thursday looks like it'll be a good day to get outdoors

    With Thursday expected to be sunny with a temperature of 21 C and calm winds, it should be a beautiful one to enjoy the outdoors.

    It's a similar forecast for Friday, just a little warmer:

    Mother's Day weekend looks nice overall, but expect a little more cloud cover, especially in the afternoons.

    There is also a chance of some pop-up showers developing around the supper hours on Saturday in southern Alberta.

    There is a small chance we could see a couple of raindrops in some Calgary communities.

    There is a greater chance of seeing some raindrops and even a supper-time thunderstorm on Mother's Day Sunday.

    It should cool to normal temperatures for the beginning of next week with showers:

