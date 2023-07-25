Superman and friends pay sick kids a visit at Alberta Children's Hospital

A small league of superheroes was spotted scaling the walls outside the Alberta Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

It's a tradition that started several years ago.

Window washers dress up as superheroes to brighten the day of families stuck inside.

The company behind the initiative wants to remain anonymous.

But CTV Calgary did manage to speak with Superman.

"It just puts joy in our hearts," he said.

"It's not about us. It's about doing a good thing for kids who are having a tough time and their parents as well because, like I've said many years in a row, they're the real superheroes. We're just playing the part," he said.

The facility's medical director says a visit from the superheroes helps achieve the goal of making the hospital a special place for children.