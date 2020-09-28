CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says it has postponed 39 surgeries slated for Monday at the Foothills Medical Centre due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

The provincial health authority says staff restrictions onsite, and a limited number of inpatient beds are the reasons behind the postponements.

Officials say those impacted by the rescheduling will have their surgeries in the next week.

Twenty-six patients and 27 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up three from Sunday.

No new deaths have been reported since Saturday, when a fourth person had died.

AHS says it has also temporarily restricted visitation to end-of-life situations or pre-approved, essential visitors only.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, stated last week the province was looking into reports of visitors not wearing masks inside the hospital and staff working while symptomatic.

Emergency surgeries are expected to continue and the emergency department remains open.

Health officials are expected to provide more details on the outbreak Monday afternoon.