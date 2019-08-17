After being smoked out last year, organizers for the Ride To Conquer Cancer were glad to see warm and clear weather to make 2019's ride a great one.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation relies on event every year to raise money for programs and cancer research.

"Anybody can ride in the event, you don’t have to be an expert rider," said Ellen Wright Terrill, interim CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

This year, 1,255 people are participating in the two-day event.

"It’s a tough, epic challenge and a very poignant reminder," she adds.

Cancer survivor Daina Kvisle was diagnosed with a terminal form of brain cancer last year.

Kvisle’s diagnosis of glioblastoma multiforme is the same cancer her mother died of three years ago.

"It’s hard getting the same diagnosis that your mom had," she says. "She lost her fight but she lasted a lot longer than they had originally projected in the beginning."

Kvisle says the event is a great one to participate in.

"It’s really inspirational when you hear the speeches and see all the survivors riding with their yellow flags."

Organizers say this year’s event raised $5.9 million and it has raised over $75 million since the first one in 2009.

Last year, the event was cancelled on day two due to extremely poor air quality.

Shane Homes YMCA marked the official start point of the ride, with each rider making their way to Cremona and onto Sundre to camp for one night, before returning back to Calgary.

According to statistics, 53 people in Alberta are told everyday they have cancer.