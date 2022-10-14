Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

Canadian Susan Auch ties her skate at a speedskating practice at the Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan, Feb. 5, 1998. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) Canadian Susan Auch ties her skate at a speedskating practice at the Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan, Feb. 5, 1998. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina