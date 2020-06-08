CALGARY -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping following Friday night's fatal shooting in the underground parkade at Eau Claire Market.

Officers were called to the parking lot shortly after 8 p.m. on June 5 following reports of shots fired and a body was discovered.

A suspect was identified and, on Saturday, the man was arrested at an undisclosed location in Calgary.

As part of the investigation into the fatal shooting, CPS members and Airdrie RCMP attended the Airdrie community of Hillcrest Square on Sunday and a home was searched.

Abdullahi Barkobe has been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping using a firearm.

Barkobe is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending the results of an autopsy.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and tied to drug trafficking.

Investigators with the CPS homicide unit are attempting to identify two men who were in the area at the time of the shooting and are also searching for a white Mercedes car — possibly a C400 class.

The first suspect is described by police as:

A man in his 20s

Having a light-brown skin tone

Having black hair

Short in stature

Having a medium build

At the time, the man was wearing a white hoodie.

Investigators describe the second suspect as:

A Black man

Tall

Having a slim build

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide unit at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.