Suspect in deadly Calgary shooting has 'Edmonton ties': police

Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.

Officers were called to the Super 8 hotel in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 25 after shots were fired.

The victim, 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman, died at the scene.

On Monday, Calgary police released a photo of the suspect.

"One man lost his life, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable," said Acting Staff Sgt. John Pearson.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build who is about 6' tall (183 centimetres).

At the time of the shooting, police say the man was wearing blue shoes, camouflage jeans and a long, green winter coat.

He was last seen driving a grey 2016 to 2018 Ford Focus with a hatchback.

Police say the suspect "has ties" to Edmonton.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.