    Suspect in deadly Calgary shooting has 'Edmonton ties': police

    Calgary police released these photos on Monday, April 22, 2024 as part of an investigation into a deadly shooting at the Super 8 hotel in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police released these photos on Monday, April 22, 2024 as part of an investigation into a deadly shooting at the Super 8 hotel in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted after a deadly shooting in the community of Shawnessy last month.

    Officers were called to the Super 8 hotel in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 25 after shots were fired.

    The victim, 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman, died at the scene.

    On Monday, Calgary police released a photo of the suspect.

    "One man lost his life, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable," said Acting Staff Sgt. John Pearson.  

    The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build who is about 6' tall (183 centimetres). 

    At the time of the shooting, police say the man was wearing blue shoes, camouflage jeans and a long, green winter coat.

    He was last seen driving a grey 2016 to 2018 Ford Focus with a hatchback.

    Police say the suspect "has ties" to Edmonton.

    Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

