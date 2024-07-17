CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspicious death in Forest Lawn deemed a homicide; victim identified

    Police cruisers can be seen in an alley in southeast Calgary where a man, who later died, was found injured on July 14, 2024. Police cruisers can be seen in an alley in southeast Calgary where a man, who later died, was found injured on July 14, 2024.
    The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

    Police say a man was found dead in an alley in the 2200 block of 42 Street S.E., around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Following an autopsy on Wednesday, the man was identified as 24-year-old Abdoul Madiou Balde. Police have deemed his death as a homicide.

    This is Calgary’s ninth homicide of 2024, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

    Despite canvassing the area and speaking with nearby residents, police are still looking for more witnesses to come forward.

    “The public plays a crucial role in helping us solve these investigations,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn of the CPS homicide unit said in a news release.

    “Regardless of if you believe your information isn’t valuable or assume that police already have it, we want you to come forward. Sometimes even the smallest tip can be the piece that solves the puzzle.”

    Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, with cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that helps solve crimes.

