Suspicious package prompts closure of Lethbridge Police Service station
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 11:59AM MST Last Updated Thursday, January 21, 2021 12:02PM MST
A Lethbridge Police Service explosive disposal unit vehicle parked outside the LPS station on Thursday morning during the investigation into a suspicious package.
CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service station has been closed to the public after a suspicious package was located Thursday morning.
"We ask the community to avoid the area as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety," said LPS officials in a statement.
Police have not provided details regarding the nature of the package or when it was spotted at the building at 135 First Ave South.
An LPS explosive disposal unit vehicle is on scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.