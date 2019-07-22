Police have charged a teenager and an adult with 15 firearms offences following an investigation by the Guns and Gangs Unit.

Officers received a tip around 3 a.m. on July 14 about a suspicious vehicle in the 0-100 block of Marthas Place N.E. and a traffic stop was made.

Two people were taken into custody as a result and a search of the vehicle turned up a number of items, including:

A collapsible baton

Brass knuckles

Bear spray

A 20 gauge, double-barrel shotgun

Amarjot Singh Jandiala, 19, of Calgary, and a 15-year-old who can’t be named are charged with:

Careless transport of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Jandiala has also been charged with one count of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

"This case is extremely concerning given the age of the offenders involved," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the CPS Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.

"Criminal use and possession of firearms can have a huge impact on the safety of our citizens and we take these matters very seriously."

Anyone with information about firearms offences is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.