CALGARY -- Seventeen-year-old Johnny Brown and his 14-year-old brother Michael love basketball and came up with an idea to raise money for kids whose families are struggling financially during the pandemic.

They’ve designed a T-shirt that will be sold for $30, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to get kids on the basketball court.

“We got help with a local artist and what we did is took that T-shirt design and decided we wanted to help out the basketball community and partnered with Kidsport,” said Johnny.

KidSport has been around for 25 years and believes that no kid should be left on the sidelines and all should be given the opportunity to experience the positive benefits of organized sports. KidSport provides support to children in order to remove financial barriers that prevent them from playing organized sport.

The design is a blend of Canadiana, hoops and Cowtown.

“We got the maple leaf and we put it on a shirt and we got the Calgary skyline in there and we also got a basketball court just right in the middle of the maple leaf,” said Michael. “It’s a really nice design.”

Last year KidSport Calgary helped 383 kids play by providing over $115,000 worth of registration fees to the minor basketball community.

Kevin Webster is the CEO of KidSport and says money raised by the brothers will be going right into helping with basketball once it’s known what sport looks like again coming out of the pandemic.

“When a kid comes in with their birthday money or a kid has done a fundraiser - or in this instance - two brothers that play the game of basketball want to make every kid have the chance to play that sport, it’s just so motivating, so inspiring,” said Webster. “It reminds us exactly why KidSport started and that’s to make sure every kid gets the chance to play.”

Learn more about the t-shirt fundraiser here:https://better2getheryyc.myshopify.com/



