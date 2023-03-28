Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary

A teenage girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.

Gunfire was reported in an alley in the 200 block of Martin Crossing Crescent N.E. at 1:30 a.m.

Police say the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit are investigating the death, and say it's not yet known if the shooting was targeted.

The body was removed from a black Mustang on Martin Crossing Crescent N.E. around 5:30 a.m.

The victim was seated in the vehicle's passenger seat, and the man who was driving is being questioned by police.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing footage from the vehicle's dash camera.

Police are also canvassing the area to see if any residents have surveillance video that could assist the investigation.

Further details are expected to be released once next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been completed.

'PRETTY SCARY': COMMUNITY MEMBERS REACT

Before it was towed, the Mustang was sitting directly in front of Kirk Russell's home.

"This is pretty scary. It's a family-friendly area so there's a lots of kids around here," he said.

"Being a father of four, I could never imagine ever having to get that phone call."

Russell said he didn’t recognize the car.

Area resident Manu Ratten says he never thought violence like this could happen so close to his home.

He says he heard a vehicle speeding down the road but didn't hear any gunshots.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

If the death is deemed a homicide it will be Calgary's third this year.

- With files from Austin Lee